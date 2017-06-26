Non-league player Aidan Chaves charged with 'offensive corkscrew'

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Aidan Chaves, 26, had been taken into custody on Sunday after an incident at a match in March

A non-league footballer has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a corkscrew - after an alleged "incident of affray" during a match.

Sawbridgeworth Town FC player Aidan Chaves, 26, was arrested on Sunday following an incident at the Hertfordshire club on 25 March.

The Essex Senior League home game against Clapton FC was abandoned.

Mr Chaves was released on bail and is due at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on 19 July.

Mr Chaves, formerly of Chantry Lane, London Colney, St Albans was detained following reports that a player appeared to get a knife out after being spat at by a Clapton fan at the Crofters End match.

Police confirmed he had been charged with "possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a corkscrew" and a public order offence.

Image copyright Google Image caption The match at Sawbridgeworth Town's Crofters End ground was abandoned after 95 minutes

Following the incident Sawbridgeworth Town said a player's registration had been terminated.

A spokesman for the club said the player in question would "never represent" them again and had been given a life ban from the ground.