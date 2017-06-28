Neglected shar pei 'dumped by puppy farmer'

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA has urged people to come forward to identify Glynis' owners

The owners of a neglected dog, dumped with a life-threatening infection and nails so long that it could not walk, are being sought by the RSPCA.

Vets treating the shar pei, found in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, said they had never seen a dog abandoned in such a poor condition before.

She is thought to have been used as a "breeding machine" for puppy farmers.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Smith said: "Her nails had curled around three times before embedding in her pads."

The emaciated dog - now called Glynis - was found lame and bleeding in Rye Road on 26 May.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The shar pei was found abandoned with nails that had not been cut in years

"This poor dog was extremely skinny, had an eye infection, unbelievably overgrown nails and a life-threatening infection in her uterus called pyometra," said Ms Smith.

It is believed the animal, thought to be about 10 years old, was kept in a small crate and neglected for years resulting in a number of conditions including painfully narrowed ear canals and inward folding eyelids.

Ms Smith said: "I suspect this poor shar pei had been used as a breeding machine - a commodity for an unscrupulous puppy farmer.

"When she couldn't give them what they wanted anymore, she was cast aside and dumped to fend for herself."

Glynis' paws have been so badly damaged by her overgrown nails she may still need to have a toe amputated.

She is currently being cared for by the Rescue Remedies charity, which hopes to find her a new home.