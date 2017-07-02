Luton Asda store fire started 'accidentally'

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The Luton supermarket was forced to close after it was severely damaged by fire

A fire that severely damaged an Asda supermarket started accidentally during roof repairs, the fire service said.

The blaze, which broke out at the Wigmore Lane store in Luton on 6 March, was tackled by almost 100 firefighters.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was caused by the "accidental application of a naked flame during repair works on the roof" but could not comment further.

The store is due to re-open on 17 July after a £7.6m makeover.

An Asda Luton spokesman said: "We'd once again like to thank Bedfordshire's emergency services for their support following the fire at our store."

General store manager David White said "We've been overwhelmed with the support from the local community and we can't wait to re-open."

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption At its height, the blaze was tackled by almost 100 firefighters, with 16 engines and three aerial platforms