HMP Woodhill death: Inmate thought cell 'was haunted'

Image caption Inmates sent a petition to the HMP Woodhill governor criticising the care given to Thomas Morris

A prisoner thought his cell was haunted and heard voices coming from his television in the days before he was found dead, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Morris, 31, was found hanged in his cell at HMP Woodhill, near Milton Keynes, in June 2016.

An inquest into his death has heard how Mr Morris had sought mental health care before his death.

Fellow inmates have told the hearing how he was moved into a single cell after throwing his television.

"He shouldn't have been moved off the wing," said Peter Hance, who was on the same unit as Mr Morris.

'Exasperated'

Mr Hance, who was one of 67 inmates who sent a petition about Mr Morris's care after his death, said: "We wanted it to be known that he wasn't well and more should have been done.

"It shouldn't have happened.

"If he had been kept on the wing where people knew him, he'd have had someone to talk to. He shouldn't have been in a single cell."

Michael Danaher was in the cell next to Mr Morris.

He said Mr Morris threw his television because "he was exasperated he wasn't getting the attention he needed".

"He thought his cell was haunted and he wanted help from the mental health team but he wasn't getting help."

The inquest continues.