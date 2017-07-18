Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man dies after falling from St Albans City Football Club roof

Clarence Park ground Image copyright St Albans City FC
Image caption St Albans City FC's home ground at Clarence Park was due to host a friendly against Luton Town

A man has died after falling from a roof at a football ground.

St Albans City FC said Clive Churchhouse, who was in his 70s, "died in an accident" at Clarence Park ahead of a match with Luton Town.

Paramedics were called just before 10:20 BST. Police had received reports he had fallen from the roof.

St Albans City chairman Lawrence Levy said: "We are completely devastated by the news. Clive was a much-loved character around the club."

The friendly with Luton has been cancelled as a "mark of respect", the club said.

It was unclear why Mr Churchhouse was on the roof, a Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said.

She said he had been airlifted to St George's Hospital in London but died from his injuries.

Luton will instead play Hitchin Town in a friendly.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites