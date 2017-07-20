Luton police shooting: Armed officers to ask for inquest anonymity

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Josh Pitt, 24, died after being shot by armed police in Luton last November

Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man are to ask for anonymity when an inquest into his death takes place.

Josh Pitt, 24, from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, was shot and killed by a police officer in November last year.

Bedfordshire Police said they were responding to reports Mr Pitt had attacked a woman at a flat in Luton.

A coroner said representatives for the officers would have to make written submissions for anonymity.

Coroner Ian Pears said representatives for Mr Pitt's mother and partner would be able to respond to the officers' applications.

Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption Body-worn video footage warn by officers will be studied by the IPCC

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He had been treated by paramedics in Tracey Court, off Hibbert Street, where the shooting had taken place, before being taken to hospital.

The shooting was investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which examined body-worn footage from some of the officers at the scene.

The IPCC previously said a forensic examination of the scene took place and "a number of knives" were recovered.

The inquest will take place at Ampthill Coroner's Court later this year.