Cyclist, 91, died doing time trial on Aylesbury road

Image copyright Google Image caption Ray Dare, 91, died at the scene on the A41 Aston Clinton

A 91-year-old cyclist killed on a dual carriageway was doing a time trial to set a new national record for his age.

Ray Dare died when his bike collided with a van on the A41 Ashton Clinton bypass, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.

He had belonged to the Surrey-based Kingston Phoenix Road Club for more than 60 years.

A statement on the club's website expressed "huge sadness and shock".

It said Mr Dare had been "attempting to set a new national record for a 91-year-old".

A post on the Timetrialling Forum said: "Other riders have spoken of him riding well and steadily before.

"As yet there are no further details but police, of course, are conducting a fatal accident investigation.

"I am sure all riders will be as shocked as the officials were at this news."

Circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated and Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The driver of the van was uninjured. No arrests have been made.