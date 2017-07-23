Police come to aid of 'pesky Duke boys' in classic car

Image copyright @roadpoliceBCH Image caption Police tweeted jokily about US TV show the Dukes of Hazzard when they came across the broken down car

In an unlikely turn of events a policeman came to the aid of the car that played a starring role in the hit US TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

The "General Lee" Dodge Charger driven by Bo and Luke Duke in the 1980s show spent many an episode escaping the law.

However, on this occasion a replica of the car had broken down in Shefford and needed a bit of help.

"Finally managed what 'Bosshog' couldn't. Caught up with those pesky Duke boys", police tweeted.

"Broken gearbox, one too many jumps maybe," they added, referring to the hectic driving style of the Duke boys in the TV show.

'A bad day'

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit had popped in to a car show when they came across the General Lee lookalike.

"Like all classic cars this one was having a bad day and had broken down," an officer said.

"Whilst waiting for breakdown assistance the owner requested the photo opportunity for his own records - understandably - and we were happy to oblige."

The car was "fully road legal" and no offences had been committed, he added.