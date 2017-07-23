Luton Airport arrest as 'man tried to open aircraft door'

Image copyright Luton Airport Image caption The man was restrained by crew on board the aircraft, police said

A man has been arrested at London's Luton Airport after he allegedly tried to open an emergency door on board a flight.

Police were called to the airport shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday to reports of a "disruptive passenger" on a flight from Poland.

He was arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.

The man was initially taken to hospital and is now being questioned.