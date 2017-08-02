Water Eaton patients threaten to shoot staff, GP says

Image copyright Google

Patients have threatened to shoot staff and lied to get hold of medication, staff at a GP's surgery have said.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said his surgery struggles to retain doctors because patients are "abusive" and "demanding".

He has written to NHS bosses, the police and the local council to highlight the problems at Water Eaton Health Centre in Milton Keynes.

There are almost 200 daily assaults on doctors, nurses and other NHS staff in England every day, NHS figures show.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said such abuse was "unacceptable".

Dr Faisal said patients tell receptionists they have washed their drugs, dropped and broken bottles of medication or their pills have been stolen.

But, he claims they want extra medication in order to sell it.

'Urgent attention'

His reception staff said patients have threatened to shoot them and drag them over the front desk.

Dr Faisal said: "There are a lot of good patients but there is a good number of bad patients, their behaviour needs urgent attention."

A junior doctor, Dr Dawood Razzak, wrote to the surgery after a three-week clinical trial at the practice, highlighting the abuse he witnessed.

He said in terms of improving his knowledge, the experience was "perfect" but the pattern of behaviour demonstrated by patients was "worrying".

"They were talking back to the doctor, using obscene language, using a raised voice," he said.

Dr Krisna Kasarareni, BMA GP workforce lead, said: "General practice is under incredible pressure from rising patient demand, stagnating budgets and widespread staff shortages.

"In this climate, it is understandable that frustration is growing that despite GPs best efforts there are not enough appointments or services to meet the needs of the public.

"However, it is unacceptable that GPs and their staff should be subject to any kind of abuse."