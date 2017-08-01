Second day of trouble at Mount Prison

Image caption Armed prisoners are understood to have taken over a wing of the category C men's prison

A second successive day of trouble has erupted at The Mount Prison in Hertfordshire.

BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said prisoners armed with weapons had taken over Nash Wing, according to well-placed sources.

Riot-trained teams are being despatched to the jail in Bovingdon village.

At least 50 prison cells are thought to have been damaged when violence broke out in two wings on Monday. No-one was injured on that occasion.