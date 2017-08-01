Second day of trouble at Mount Prison
- 1 August 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second successive day of trouble has erupted at The Mount Prison in Hertfordshire.
BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said prisoners armed with weapons had taken over Nash Wing, according to well-placed sources.
Riot-trained teams are being despatched to the jail in Bovingdon village.
At least 50 prison cells are thought to have been damaged when violence broke out in two wings on Monday. No-one was injured on that occasion.