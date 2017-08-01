Beds, Herts & Bucks

Hemel Hempstead road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish

The fly-tipped rubbish Image copyright Alamy
Image caption The fly-tipped rubbish was dumped on Hyde Lane, Bedmond

A country road was blocked with piles of rubbish dumped by fly-tippers.

Cement, gravel, paint, plasterboard and plastic bags full of rubbish were dumped in Hyde Lane, Bedmond, near Hemel Hempstead, in Hertfordshire.

Police were alerted to the waste at about 11:20 BST. They are liaising with Three Rivers District Council over its removal.

Sgt Chris Simmons said fly-tipping is taken "very seriously" and clean-up operations come at a "great expense".

Police diverted traffic while the rubbish was moved out of the way.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police diverted traffic away from the country lane
Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Rubbish dumped included old paint tins, bricks, cement and plasterboard

