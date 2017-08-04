Redbourn pub worker Andrea Beacham stole £7,500 from till

Image copyright Google Image caption Andrea Beacham was caught after being seen on CCTV emptying a till

A bar worker who stole more than £7,500 from a till has been told she jeopardised the future of the pub that employed her.

Andrea Beacham, 30, from Goldings House, Hatfield, stole money from the Cricketers Pub in Redbourn, Hertfordshire.

She also took more than £200 from the business by altering bills.

Beacham received a two-year jail term, suspended for 18 months, and was told to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

She pleaded guilty to theft and three charges of false accounting.

'Very, very selfish'

Beacham cried in the dock at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday when Judge Marie Catterson told her: "A cash loss of this magnitude risks sending the business under.

"The owners have borrowed money and laid staff off. They have worked every hour God sends to keep the business afloat.

"Your actions can only be described as very, very selfish, without having a thought for the impact on others."

Image caption St Albans Crown Court heard Beacham had been sacked from another pub after money went missing

The court heard shortly after she started working at The Cricketers, on 31 October 2015, Beacham did not turn up for work.

CCTV footage showed her arriving at 09:00 GMT, taking a till from the safe and emptying it.

She had also altered bills at the restaurant.

A confiscation hearing will take place later in relation to the theft from the pub.

The court also heard Beacham had been given a community order and unpaid work in Gloucester in April 2008, after she admitted refunding money to herself from her job at the British Waterway Museum.

In March 2015, she was sacked from her job as an assistant manager at the Cowper Arms in Letty Green, after voiding transactions and stealing almost £200.