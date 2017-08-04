Man charged with attempted murder of baby in Luton

Image copyright Google Image caption Reginald Street is in the High Town area of Luton

A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a baby.

Sean Ziemelis was arrested in Reginald Street, Luton, after an incident in which some adults were also injured at about 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

Mr Ziemelis, 30, of Reginald Street, Luton, has also been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of actual bodily harm.

He appeared before Luton Magistrates' Court on Thursday and will have a further hearing on 18 September.