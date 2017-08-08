Luton Airport holidaymakers' cars vandalised on side streets

From the section

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Residents have complained about holidaymakers parking on their roads

Cars belonging to holidaymakers who parked on streets near an airport have been vandalised.

The two vehicles were left on roads close to London Luton Airport.

A windscreen and windows were smashed and the cars daubed with messages complaining about people not paying for airport parking.

Luton Borough Council said it was consulting with residents about introducing parking permits in the areas affected.

London Luton Airport said it would always urge passengers to use the onsite parking.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The cars were parked on roads near London Luton Airport

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Messages on the cars included "no respect", "no airport parking" and "selfish"

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luton Borough Council says it is consulting with residents about introducing parking permits