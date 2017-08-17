Albertina Choules death: Man admits manslaughter

Image copyright Other Image caption Albertina Choules, known as Tina, had lived alone since the death of her husband in 2004

A man has admitted killing an 81-year-old widow and setting her body on fire.

Tautrydas Narbutas, 24, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, was accused of murdering Albertina Choules at her home near Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, on 6 July 2016.

Lithuanian Narbutas appeared at Reading Crown Court via video link on Wednesday where he denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by virtue of diminished responsibility.

He will be sentenced on 3 October.

A medical expert appointed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) agreed with the defence that Narbutas's "responsibility for the crime was substantially diminished", a CPS spokeswoman said.

Narbutas also admitted one count of affray.

Mrs Choules was attacked at her home in Ragmans Lane, where she had lived alone since her husband died in 2004.

Image caption The victim was not afraid of living in an isolated spot, her family said

She died of a head injury before her body was set alight.

Mrs Choules, known as Tina, was of Italian descent and had no children.

She was "completely unafraid of being in such an isolated spot", her niece said shortly after her death.

In a statement released at the time, her family said she was "incredibly special, as was her simple, self-sufficient way of life with no electricity, television or washing machine".

She was "completely selfless" and would be missed "very dearly", they added.