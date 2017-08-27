Lorry drivers charged over M1 fatal crash

Image copyright LNP / BBC Image caption Eight minibus passengers died in the crash with two lorries on the southbound M1 at Newport Pagnell

Two lorry drivers have been charged over a crash on the M1 on Saturday which left eight people dead and four with serious injuries.

Six men and two women were killed when the minibus they were in collided with two lorries near Milton Keynes.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, and David Wagstaff, 51, have been charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

They also face four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Masierak, of Barnards Close, Evesham, Worcestershire, was charged with eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Wagstaff, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, is due before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 11 September.