M1 minibus crash: Girl aged five, and two others, are critically injured

A five-year-old girl and two other people are still critically ill in hospital after a motorway crash in which eight people died.

Six men and two women were killed when the minibus they were travelling in collided with two lorries on the M1 near Milton Keynes early on Saturday.

The two lorry drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

One was also held on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

The injured girl, a woman and a man have life-threatening injuries, while another woman has serious injuries.

The crash happened on the southbound M1 at Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire just before 03:15 BST.

The vehicles were all travelling in the same direction between junctions 15 and 14.

The minibus involved was from the Nottingham area. Police said some of those involved in the collision were visiting the UK from India.

The lorry drivers, one aged 31 and from Worcestershire, the other aged 53 from Stoke-on-Trent, were detained on Saturday.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

Pictures showed extensive damage to the lorries involved - a FedEx vehicle and one belonging to AIM Logistics.