Djos Lombo: Rapist who 'left schoolgirl for dead' jailed

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Djos Lombo left the girl in bushes after trying to strangle her

A "callous and self-serving" man raped a schoolgirl, tried to strangle her, then left her for dead.

Djos Lombo, 21, and the girl smoked cannabis together in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, last November.

Lombo, of Lordship Lane, Tottenham, ordered her to perform a sex act under threat of death, then choked her and dragged her into wasteland bushes.

He was sentenced to a 21-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape and attempted murder.

Lombo, who was also convicted of making a threat to kill the girl and sexually assaulting her, is subject to an extended period on licence of five years.

Sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Marie Catterson said under "compulsion and fear" of death the schoolgirl complied with Lombo's demands.

Judge Catterson said: "You put your forearm round her neck from behind in a determined choke hold and she lost consciousness."

'He will kill me'

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Djos Lombo was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday

The girl told the court that when they met Lombo began asking her if the police ever went there and if there were cameras around, before attacking her.

"I thought 'this is it, he is going to kill me, this is the end'," she said.

The judge said Lombo, believing the girl was dead, removed her jacket and jumper fearing they might contain traces of his DNA.

Judge Catterson said: "The effect of this offence on the girl and her immediate family has been serious and profound.

"You have so far shown no empathy with your victim and no understanding of the terrifying ordeal which you subjected her to."

