Image copyright Sam Wade Image caption Fire broke out at about 07:30 BST

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a furniture warehouse amid fears the building might collapse.

The fire took hold at Deans Furnishers in Star Street in Ware, Hertfordshire at about 07:20 BST.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were concerns the building may collapse and several road closures have been put in place.

All those inside the building had been accounted for, a spokesman said. About 35 firefighters are at the scene.

More on this and other news from Hertfordshire