Two injured as car hits market stalls in Buckingham

Image copyright Raimonda Barauskaite

Two elderly women were hurt - one of them seriously - when a car crashed into market stalls and a lorry in Buckingham's market place.

It happened in Market Square just before 08:50 BST.

Firefighters released an injured woman from the car, and a female pedestrian was also hurt.

The ambulance service said a pedestrian suffered a serious leg injury, while the driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The pedestrian, who also suffered a less serious head injury, was taken to the major trauma centre at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

'Loud noise'

Eyewitnesses spoke of their shock.

Raimonda Barauskaite, who works nearby, said: "I heard a very loud noise and thought something horrible had happened.

"I looked outside and the whole market had gone."

Diana Blamires said: "It was clear that a car had ploughed through the market and into a lorry. There was debris everywhere. It was chaos.

"There were quite a few people at the scene who were just shocked and worried about what had happened."

A Facebook post by Thames Valley Police said: "Many of the market stalls were damaged during the collision."

Image caption Police said at least two people had been injured including the car driver and a pedestrian