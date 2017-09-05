Two injured as car hits market stalls in Buckingham
Two elderly women were hurt - one of them seriously - when a car crashed into market stalls and a lorry in Buckingham's market place.
It happened in Market Square just before 08:50 BST.
Firefighters released an injured woman from the car, and a female pedestrian was also hurt.
The ambulance service said a pedestrian suffered a serious leg injury, while the driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The pedestrian, who also suffered a less serious head injury, was taken to the major trauma centre at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
'Loud noise'
Eyewitnesses spoke of their shock.
Raimonda Barauskaite, who works nearby, said: "I heard a very loud noise and thought something horrible had happened.
"I looked outside and the whole market had gone."
Diana Blamires said: "It was clear that a car had ploughed through the market and into a lorry. There was debris everywhere. It was chaos.
"There were quite a few people at the scene who were just shocked and worried about what had happened."
A Facebook post by Thames Valley Police said: "Many of the market stalls were damaged during the collision."