Lynda Bellingham honoured with Aylesbury road named after her
A new road has been named in honour of the late actress Lynda Bellingham in the town where she went to school.
Bellingham Way, on the Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, has been unveiled to acknowledge her connections to the Buckinghamshire town.
The actress, who died of cancer aged 66 in October 2014, grew up in the nearby village of Aston Abotts and attended Aylesbury High School.
Her son, sister and friends attended the unveiling ceremony.
Michael Peluso, her eldest son said: "I would just like to say Bellingham Way has made myself and my family incredibly proud."
Her sister Jean Bellingham said: "Lynda would have been honoured to have a road named after her."
Lynda Bellingham's career
- Bellingham was born in Montreal, Canada, and moved to Buckinghamshire after being adopted
- She was known for her role as a mother in the Oxo television adverts and starred in the television series All Creatures Great and Small
- In 2009 she took part in the topping out ceremony of the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre and in 2010 appeared in Calendar Girls at the theatre
- She appeared on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and on the panel of ITV's Loose Women