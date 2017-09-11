Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Lorry driver David Wagstaff appeared before magistrates in Milton Keynes

A second lorry driver has appeared in court charged over a crash on the M1 motorway in which eight people died.

Two lorries and a minibus crashed near Newport Pagnell on 26 August.

David Wagstaff, 53, of Stoke-on-Trent is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was given bail.

The driver of the other lorry, Ryszard Masierak, 31, appeared in court last month and was remanded in custody.

Mr Wagstaff appeared before magistrates in Milton Keynes earlier and was bailed on condition he did not leave the UK without permission.