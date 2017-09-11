Image copyright Google Image caption William Floyd, who was known as Bill, was found by police

A man has admitted killing someone who was "frightened of attacks" at his tower block home.

Robert Fisher, 30, of Nightingale Road, Hitchin, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of William Floyd in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on March 12.

At an earlier hearing Fisher had denied murdering 57-year-old Mr Floyd at his flat at Harrow Court.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said at Luton Crown Court on Monday he accepted the manslaughter plea.

Mr Mulgrew told Judge Richard Foster: "Mr Floyd had placed knives around his home because he was frightened of attacks.

"Given the evidential issues, the crown took the view that the plea to manslaughter would be acceptable."

Mr Fisher was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.