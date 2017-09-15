Sharon Fade: CCTV released in Houghton Regis death probe
A CCTV image has been released of a mother-of-two whose body was found in undergrowth.
The body of Sharon Fade, 45, found in Long Meadow, Houghton Regis on 9 September three days after she was last seen.
A 49-year-old man is being questioned by police, who said they are following a number of lines of inquiry.
Her death is being treated as "unexplained", Det Chief Insp Jerome Kent said.
She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings with a dark pattern, a light coloured T-shirt, a black leather jacket and blue, red and white Nike trainers and a black Nike shoulder bag.