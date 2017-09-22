Image copyright SBNA Image caption Teacher Ahmed Bafadhel was airlifted to hospital after the crash but died of his injuries

A biker who killed another motorcyclist while riding "too fast and too close" has been given a suspended jail term.

Barbar Gull, 32, was with six bikers when he crashed into Ahmed Bafadhel's machine at up to 73mph on a 60mph road.

Gull, of Barleyfields, Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire, who denied causing death by dangerous driving, was jailed for 36 weeks suspended for two years.

St Albans Crown Court heard he had passed his motorbike test only seven months earlier.

The group were travelling on the single carriageway A355 road, from Aylesbury to Slough on 31 July 2016 when the crash happened at about 14:20 BST.

Seconds before the crash the riders had been forced to slow down when they came across a car stopped by a police officer.

The court heard the A355 is considered a dangerous road with hidden bends and dips

Mr Bafadhel, 28, was second in the line of seven bikers when his Honda was struck by Gull's Suzuki, the jury was told.

Prosecutor Robert Underwood told the court Gull had a sight-line of 105m and had "more than enough time to take evasive action".

Former taxi driver Gull told the court: "God knows, I tried my best."

Mr Bafadhel was airlifted to hospital in Oxford but died of his injuries.

The court was told the "happy, smiling" head of technology at Slough and Eton School had an "enthusiasm for teaching... that shone through everything he did".

Judge Andrew Bright QC told Gull he was not in sufficient control of the motorcycle and was "driving to fast and too close."

Gull was banned from driving for eight months and must take an extended retest to regain his licence.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £1,500.