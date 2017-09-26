Image copyright Google Image caption The arrested officer is a superintendent based in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said

A superintendent suspended over allegations of gross misconduct has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice, and harassment.

Thames Valley Police would not confirm the name of the 46-year-old officer from Milton Keynes.

In February Supt Gez Chiariello, 46, was suspended from his post in Milton Keynes after allegations of misconduct.

The officer arrested on Monday has been released under investigation.

In a statement on its website, Thames Valley Police said: "A 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who is of superintendent rank and is currently suspended from duty, was arrested by the force yesterday in connection with forthcoming police gross misconduct proceedings."