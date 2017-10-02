From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Neighbours were concerned about the woman in a property in Putteridge Road

A man has admitted kidnapping and attacking a woman in Luton.

Joel Nestor, 40, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to wounding a woman with intent, kidnap, false imprisonment and criminal damage.

He had previously admitted causing her actual body harm. His not guilty plea to a charge of rape against the woman was accepted by the prosecutor.

Nestor, of Tottenham, north London, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 27 October.

He was arrested after Bedfordshire Police were alerted to concerns for the welfare of a woman in Putteridge Road, Luton.