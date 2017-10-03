Arrest in Dunstable murder inquiry
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man struck down by a car.
Paul Pradier, 37, was hit in Southwood Road, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at about 16:20 BST on Friday and died at the scene.
Bedfordshire Police said a 26-year-old man from Dunstable had been arrested and is being questioned by officers.
Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said anyone who saw an argument between two men on Friday afternoon should make contact.