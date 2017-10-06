Image copyright Google Image caption Hertford Regional College said it takes student safety seriously and is working with the police

Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy was stabbed on a college campus.

The victim suffered a wound to the thigh at Hertford Regional College in Turnford, Broxbourne.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene, after emergency crews were called at 15:05 BST on Thursday, before he was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

One has been released while inquiries are continuing. The other remains in police custody.

Det Insp Tom Leeks, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We believe that this was an isolated incident and the offenders are known to the victim.

"We are working closely with the college management team and students should not be alarmed if they see police officers at the college today as we continue our enquiries."