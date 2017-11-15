Image copyright Geograph/Paul Gillett Image caption The five men were tried at Reading Crown Court earlier this year

Five men who were charged with historical sex offences have been jailed.

Reporting restrictions which were put in place after two of the defendants appealed have now been lifted.

Four of the men involved in the sex ring were tried and sentenced in June at Reading Crown Court.

A fifth defendant Tariq Hussein, 46, of Mount Close in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced in October to 20 months in jail.

Mohammed Kayani, 64, of Pettifer Way, High Wycombe, was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment for indecency with a girl under the age of 14, the rape of a girl under the age of 16 and for allowing his premises to be used for unlawful sexual intercourse.

Berkley John, 76, of Badrick Road, Aylesbury, was imprisoned for 15 years and six months for indecency with a girl and raping another girl, both of whom were under 16.

Mohammad Aslam, 59, of Paterson Road, Aylesbury, was given 17 years for the rape of a girl under the age of 16.

Saeed Ahmed, 50, of Marlin Road, Luton, was sentenced to 18 months in jail for allowing his premises to be used for unlawful sexual intercourse.

The last defendant to be sentenced, Hussein, was jailed for procuring a woman to become a prostitute.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in High Wycombe, Aylesbury and Wendover between 1998 and 2002.

Two of the men have lodged appeals which are yet to be heard.

Kayani is appealing against his conviction and Aslam is appealing against the length of his sentence.