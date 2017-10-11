Van crashes into Maulden thatched cottage front door
- 11 October 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A white van has crashed through the front door of a thatched cottage in a Bedfordshire village.
It is thought the vehicle came off at a bend on Ampthill Road, in Maulden, on Tuesday before it crossed a grass verge, went through a hedge and embedded itself in the house.
Neither the male driver of the van or the home's occupants are believed to have been hurt.
The van is due to be removed after engineers have assessed the damage.