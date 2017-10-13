Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Carl Blood joined the police in 2002 and was on duty at Edmonton police station when he was arrested

A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another.

Carl Blood, 37, from Luton in Bedfordshire, was accused of raping a woman on a first date after meeting her online, and sexually assaulting another woman on a late night train.

He had denied the charges, saying both had consented, and was found not guilty by a jury at Luton Crown Court earlier.

The Met said it would consider whether misconduct proceedings were in order.

During his trial the court was told the police sergeant had met the woman accusing him of rape on the Plenty of Fish dating website.

Following dinner on 25 January 2016, he persuaded her to go back to his Luton flat to watch a video in his bedroom.

In a police interview, the woman said Mr Blood had started to undress her, and she told him: "This is not what I do on a first date.

"I never gave him to believe I was consenting. He did not take no for an answer," she said.

On 16 June 2016 the officer was said to have sexually assaulted a woman on a Thameslink train from London to Bedfordshire.

The woman told police they got chatting and when he kissed her, she "didn't brush him off", however when she woke up to find the officer sexually assaulting her, she told him: "I don't want this".

Mr Blood admitted in court to being "between tipsy and drunk" at the time, and said he "felt uninhibited by the alcohol I had consumed".

He denied rape and assault by penetration and was cleared of both charges.

In a statement released after the conclusion of the trial, the Met Police said the force's professional standards directorate would be reviewing evidence from the case to consider whether to bring misconduct proceedings.