Beds, Herts & Bucks

Royston bypass pedestrian killed by lorry in early hours

A505 bypass at Royston Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was walking along the westbound carriageway between the A10 and the A1198 when he was struck

A man has died when he was hit by a lorry while walking along a dual carriageway in the early hours.

The pedestrian, who was in his 20s, was struck on the A505 bypass at Royston in Hertfordshire at about 04:05 GMT.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the man died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and also asking to view any dash-cam footage taken at the time.

