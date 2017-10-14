Royston bypass pedestrian killed by lorry in early hours
- 14 October 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
A man has died when he was hit by a lorry while walking along a dual carriageway in the early hours.
The pedestrian, who was in his 20s, was struck on the A505 bypass at Royston in Hertfordshire at about 04:05 GMT.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the man died at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and also asking to view any dash-cam footage taken at the time.