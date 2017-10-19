Beds, Herts & Bucks

Royston fire crews despatched to blaze next to station

Fire crews next door
Image caption The two fire engines came out of their base (left) and drove about 60m (200ft) down the road before stopping

Fire crews have been despatched to put out a blaze 60m (200ft) from their own station.

Two engines came out of their Royston base with blue lights flashing at about 18:00 BST.

Firefighters then turned left and drove about 65 yards down Baldock Road before stopping to tackle the flames.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the "small fire" had taken hold in the joist of a building.

Asked whether it was the shortest distance a service had ever been despatched to, he added: "Apart from any incident at a fire station then, potentially, yes it could be."
Image caption A spokesman for Hertfordshire Fire Service said the "small fire" was in a building joist

