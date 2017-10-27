Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police said Joel Nestor's actions were terrifying

A man who dragged a woman off a street into a property and then attacked her, breaking her collarbone, has been jailed.

Joel Nestor "angrily and aggressively" assaulted the woman in Putteridge Road, Luton, on 12 April, police said.

Nestor, 40, of no fixed abode, admitted a string of offences including kidnap and false imprisonment.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to seven-and-a-half years in prison with a three-year license period.

Nestor was also given an indefinite restraining order.

Neighbours were concerned about the woman in a property in Putteridge Road

Police said Nestor dragged the woman into the property when she tried to get the attention of a passing car after he spat at her and became "increasingly threatening and forceful".

Det Con Paul Falcon, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "His intimidating and violent behaviour was terrifying.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and the force is committed to tackling those who think they can get away with such truly sickening actions."

Nestor was arrested after police were alerted by neighbours to concerns for the welfare of the woman.

He also admitted grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and damaging property, while a charge of rape will remain on file.