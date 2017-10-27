Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man charged with murder over Joanne Rand chemical splash death

Jo Rand Image copyright Family Photo
Image caption Joanne Rand died 11 days after being splashed by a corrosive substance

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who died after being splashed with a corrosive substance.

Xeneral Webster, 18, of no fixed address, is accused of killing Joanne Rand from Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The 47-year-old was burned in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, on 3 June and died in hospital on 14 June.

Mr Webster appeared at Amersham Law Courts on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 April.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Joanne Rand was sitting on a bench in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, at the time of the incident

