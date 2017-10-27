From the section

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Joanne Rand died 11 days after being splashed by a corrosive substance

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who died after being splashed with a corrosive substance.

Xeneral Webster, 18, of no fixed address, is accused of killing Joanne Rand from Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The 47-year-old was burned in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, on 3 June and died in hospital on 14 June.

Mr Webster appeared at Amersham Law Courts on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 April.