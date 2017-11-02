Image caption Margaret Briggs said she wanted "the truth, not an apology"

The mother of a man who died in custody four years ago said she felt "ignored" as she waits to see if any charges are brought against police staff.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is still considering whether to charge anyone over the death of Leon Briggs.

Mr Briggs, 39, died in hospital on 4 November 2013 after being detained at Luton police station. Five Bedfordshire Police officers remain suspended.

His mother Margaret said: "It's dragging on too long."

The CPS said it was currently reviewing all the available material, including "more than 3,000 pages of evidence from almost 100 witnesses and hours of CCTV footage".

A spokesperson added: "We are currently in the process of obtaining further important expert evidence and are keeping Mr Briggs' family updated."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Leon Briggs was restrained in a cell at Luton police station

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) referred the case to the CPS after it found there was "an indication" that five officers - two constables and three sergeants - and a member of staff "may have committed criminal offences".

While the five officers remain suspended, one staff member is on restricted duties. Another was removed from suspension in October 2014.

Mr Briggs was being held under section 136 of the Mental Health Act following concerns about his behaviour in Marsh Road in Luton.

While at the station, he was placed in a cell and restrained. He later became ill and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image caption Leon Briggs died in hospital after becoming ill at Luton police station

Mrs Briggs said: "It just goes on and on and on and we feel like we're being ignored.

"I've still got a little bit of fight in me to say 'I want go on because I want justice for Leon'.

"I want to see a court case and justice for Leon done; and the truth, not an apology."

Bedfordshire Police has not commented.