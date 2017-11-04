Image copyright Google Image caption The lamppost was taken from a footpath connecting Studio Way and Shenley Road in Borehamwood

A lamppost has been cut down and stolen from a footpath in Hertfordshire, police say.

The suspects used a hacksaw to cut down the lamppost on a path off Studio Way in Borehamwood at 10:30 GMT, Hertfordshire Police believes.

The force wants to speak to a man who flagged down a police car near Potters Lane in relation to the incident while he was out walking his dog.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft.