Woman, 71, dies in lorry crash in Chalfont St Peter
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
A 71-year-old woman has died in a town centre lorry crash.
It happened in Market Place in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, at 10:45 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the woman died at the scene and her family have been informed.
Investigations are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact police.