Woman, 71, dies in lorry crash in Chalfont St Peter

Market Place Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to the busy Market Place at 10:45 GMT

A 71-year-old woman has died in a town centre lorry crash.

It happened in Market Place in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, at 10:45 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said the woman died at the scene and her family have been informed.

Investigations are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact police.

