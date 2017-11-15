Image copyright Instagram Image caption Natalie Seymour was found dead at the Monkey Republic Hostel on Monday

A British tourist and her Canadian friend have been found dead at a backpackers' hostel in Cambodia.

Natalie Seymour, 22, from Bedfordshire, and 27-year-old Canadian Abbey Gail Amisola are understood to have been feeling unwell in the city of Kampot.

Staff at the Monkey Republic Hostel say the pair had been to a pharmacy but were found dead on Monday.

Miss Seymour's family, from Shefford, were told of her death on Tuesday and are receiving Foreign Office support.

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Miss Seymour had been posting pictures of her travels in south east Asia

Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at the hostel are said to be "devastated by the tragic deaths"

A spokesman for the hostel said: "The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women on Monday morning.

"They had been feeling unwell and had visited a pharmacy to get medication.

"The local police are investigating possible causes, and we're respecting the privacy of the women's families, who are in contact with the British and Canadian embassies."

Image copyright BBC/VizMaps

Miss Seymour, who studied for a City and Guilds in beauty therapy at Bedford College, had held a number of jobs in recent years including for BT and as an account manager for Mayflex in St Neots.

More recently she worked as a freelance make-up artist.