Airlander 10 'will be rebuilt' after collapsing at airfield
The world's longest aircraft will be rebuilt after it collapsed hours after a successful test flight, the firm behind it said.
The Airlander 10 - a combination of a plane and an airship - collapsed on Saturday at its Bedfordshire base.
Owner Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd said it appeared it broke its moorings, triggering a safety system which deflates the aircraft.
It said "the company will keep going" but damage assessment may take "weeks".
Eyewitness Jenny Codd said: "It looks like a big job to repair. It was torn and the metal was mangled."
No-one was on board when the collapse happened, but two people on the ground were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.
A colleague also sustained minor injuries while dealing with the incident.
It happened less than 24 hours after the Airlander's successful test flight, on Friday.
It had taken off at 15:11 GMT and landed at 16:18 GMT at Cardington Airfield.
Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd had said it was now in the "next phase of extended test flights".
But after the collapse, a spokesman said: "We are testing a brand new type of aircraft and incidents of this nature can occur during this phase of development."
In August 2016 the aircraft crash-landed, after climbing to an excessive height because its mooring line became caught on power cables.
The 302ft (92m) long aircraft nosedived after the test flight at Cardington. No-one was injured.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the line became caught after it was left hanging free when a first landing attempt had failed.