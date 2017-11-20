Image copyright Jenny Codd Image caption The Airlander collapsed at Cardington Airfield, where it is based

The world's longest aircraft will be rebuilt after it collapsed hours after a successful test flight, the firm behind it said.

The Airlander 10 - a combination of a plane and an airship - collapsed on Saturday at its Bedfordshire base.

Owner Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd said it appeared it broke its moorings, triggering a safety system which deflates the aircraft.

It said "the company will keep going" but damage assessment may take "weeks".

Eyewitness Jenny Codd said: "It looks like a big job to repair. It was torn and the metal was mangled."

No-one was on board when the collapse happened, but two people on the ground were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.

Image copyright Jenny Codd Image caption An eyewitness said the aircraft was torn and had "mangled" metal

A colleague also sustained minor injuries while dealing with the incident.

It happened less than 24 hours after the Airlander's successful test flight, on Friday.

It had taken off at 15:11 GMT and landed at 16:18 GMT at Cardington Airfield.

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd had said it was now in the "next phase of extended test flights".

But after the collapse, a spokesman said: "We are testing a brand new type of aircraft and incidents of this nature can occur during this phase of development."

Image copyright Hybrid Air Vehicles Image caption Airlander 10 completed its sixth test flight on Friday

In August 2016 the aircraft crash-landed, after climbing to an excessive height because its mooring line became caught on power cables.

The 302ft (92m) long aircraft nosedived after the test flight at Cardington. No-one was injured.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the line became caught after it was left hanging free when a first landing attempt had failed.