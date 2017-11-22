Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Nicholas Redding (left), James Vaughan (centre) and Barry Anderson (right) escaped from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire

Police are hunting a convicted murderer among three prisoners who have absconded from a jail.

Nicholas Redding, 45, has been on the run from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire since 19 November.

He was sentenced to life for cutting the throat of a neighbour in 1994.

Convicted class A drug dealer James Vaughan and aggravated burglar Barry Anderson have also absconded from the Category D open prison, between Aylesbury and Bicester.

Redding is described as white, 6ft tall, with a slim build and dark brown hair. He is blind in his right eye which appears opaque.

He has a West country accent and links to Dorset, Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset.

Vaughan, 37, who escaped on 20 November, has links to Sussex, Birmingham and Kent.

Anderson, 41, went on the run on 15 November. Police say he has connections to Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Gateshead.

Police have advised people not to approach any of the men but to contact 999 instead.