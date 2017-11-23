Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Nicholas Redding (left), James Vaughan (centre) and Barry Anderson (right) escaped from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire

A convicted drug dealer who went on the run from an open jail has been recaptured.

James Vaughan, 37, absconded from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire on 20 November.

Thames Valley Police confirmed Vaughan was back in custody.

Police are still searching for two prisoners, Nicholas Redding, a convicted murderer, and Barry Anderson, who was serving a prison term for aggravated burglary.

Redding killed his neighbour by tying him to a chair, battering him with a hammer and slashing his throat with a saw in 1994.

'Do not approach'

He was given a life sentence.

The 45-year-old, who went on the run on 19 November, carried out the killing in Yeovil, Somerset and is described as white, 6ft tall, with a slim build and dark brown hair.

He is blind in his right eye which appears opaque.

He has a West country accent and links to Dorset, Wiltshire and Avon.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption HMP Spring Hill became the first open prison for males in the country in 1953

Anderson, 41, went on the run on 15 November. Police say he has connections to Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Gateshead.

He was jailed in 2011 for robbing a partially blind 89-year-old man by holding secateurs to his throat.

Police have advised the public not to approach either of the men but to contact 999 instead.