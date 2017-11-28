Image copyright Google Image caption Teenager Keelan MacKnight collapsed at Fairford Leys Park in Aylesbury while playing football with friends

A healthy 15-year-old boy was killed when a football struck him in the chest in what was described as an "incredibly rare" case.

Keelan MacKnight, of Aylesbury, was hit while he stood in goal during a kickabout. He died the next day in hospital.

An inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court heard the schoolboy died from heart concussion.

Coroner Darren Salter concluded that Keelan's death had been accidental.

Mr Salter said Keelan, who had no history of heart problems, suffered a "terribly sad and unusual death" after he was struck on 9 July at Fairford Leys Park, Aylesbury.

The coroner said the case was "incredibly rare" during the hearing, which was attended by the victim's mother and father.

No obvious cause of death was found during the post-mortem examination, and so Keelan's heart was later examined by national cardiac expert Professor Mary Sheppard.

'Pale and blue'

The inquest was told that most similar cases of heart concussion, although rare, tended to occur in the US where children had died after being hit in the chest during hockey or baseball matches.

The sharp blow to the chest can trigger a fatal cardiac arrest.

A friend, also 15 at the time, said in a statement that Keelan looked like he had been "winded" by the football and his face then turned "pale and blue".

Friends and a passer-by tried to revive him after he collapsed on the playing field before the emergency services arrived.

Keelan was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury, but was transferred to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital later that evening. He deteriorated and died in the early hours of 10 July.