Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Tavon Carter, Shuheb Ali, Ryan Cocking, Muhammed Waez, Kierran Hall, Abul Faiz

Six men have been jailed after two rival gangs were involved in a "violent" retaliation gun battle.

After police received reports of a woman being shot in the arm in a drive-by in Bedford on 8 July last year, the two gangs fired retaliation shots at each other at three properties.

The men have been found guilty over their involvement and have been jailed for between 15 and 22 years.

Bedfordshire Police said it was "extremely lucky no-one died".

Police were first called to Faraday Square, Bedford, at 22:00 BST when a woman was shot in the arm and windows of cars and adjacent properties were also fired at.

Image caption Shots were fired at three properties after the initial drive-by shooting report

Spates of retaliation and counter-retaliation shots were fired until 05:00 the next morning, at the front windows and doors of properties in Lovell Road, Foxglove Way and Romsey Way in Bedford.

The cases were heard at two separate trials at Luton Crown Court and the men were sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Hawkes said: "Over the course of one night, two gangs engaged in a violent battle against each other and it is extremely lucky no-one died.

"These are very dangerous men who had no qualms about inflicting serious harm, and even death, on each other in order to defend their other gang members."

Gang members sentenced

Mohammed Waez, 21, of Lovell Road, Bedford - 22 years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a machine pistol.

Shuheb Ali, 19, of Ashmead Road, Bedford - 20 years for conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, possession of a sawn-off shotgun, possession of a machine pistol and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Abul Faiz, 21, of Collie Road, Bedford - 22 years for conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, possession of a machine pistol and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Kierran Hall, 21, of Grange Close, Houghton Conquest - 20 years for conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, possession of a shotgun and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Ryan Cockings, 19, of Whitby Way, Bedford - 15 years for conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, possession of a shotgun and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Tavon Carter, 20, of Romsey Way, Bedford - 20 years for conspiracy to cause GBH with intent and possession of a shotgun, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.