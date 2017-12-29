Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Hertfordshire police live-tweeted the raid from conception to completion

A senior police officer who live-tweeted a drugs raid by his officers said he hoped the feed showed the "raw reality" of a police operation.

Hertfordshire police received intelligence about the property in Bishop's Stortford at about 09:00 GMT.

A force Twitter account then charted the gaining of the warrant, a briefing about the planned raid and then the operation itself on Friday afternoon.

A man was arrested on suspicion of intending to supply class A drugs.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Officers found four bags filled with cash inside the property

Ch Insp Gerry McDonald said the force hoped to show the "raw reality" of policing as it was happening.

"We wanted to do a live job and to get the message across by making it real for people," he said.

"We are trying to give people an insight into what operations are actually like. It explains to people what we do."

After tweeting the arrest and the search in Bishop's Stortford, the account then charted the process of bagging up evidence and logging the items collected.

Ch Insp McDonald said the team of about 15 involved in the raid had found both class A and B drugs with a street value thought to amount to tens of thousands of pounds inside the property, as well as an Audi S3 car and bags stuffed with bound £10 notes.

The force has previously live-tweeted an operation targeting hare coursers.