Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption The incident happened in Hertford on Christmas Eve at about 22:30 GMT

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a suspect being chased by police was tripped over by a woman.

The incident happened in Hertford town centre at about 22:30 GMT on Christmas Eve when police stopped a vehicle and the men inside ran off.

An officer gave chase and as one of the men ran down Fore Street, the woman tripped him up.

A man has now been charged with assaulting a police constable.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled drug (cocaine) and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on 24 January.