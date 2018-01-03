Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Two trampolines were blown on to tracks near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Two "flying trampolines" were blown on to train tracks during high winds caused by Storm Eleanor.

Network Rail said a train had to stop in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on Tuesday night.

The trampolines were moved to the side of the track and taken away by staff on Wednesday morning.

A Network Rail spokesman said the incident was "an obvious safety hazard" and appealed to people to secure garden items.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A train had to stop while the debris was cleared

Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail's London North Western route, said: "It is incredible to think that a trampoline could fly through the air on to the railway, but here we have not one but two at the same location."

Network Rail has asked residents to tether items such as trampolines, gazebos and marquees to make sure they stay put in high winds.