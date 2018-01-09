Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Mahfouz Ahmed has four previous convictions

A drug dealer punched and stamped on a woman after she told him she was an off-duty police officer.

Mahfuz Ahmed, 23, was involved in trouble outside a Bedford pub when the woman tried to calm down the situation.

But she fell to the ground after being punched in the face by Ahmed, who then stamped on her head twice, causing her to lose consciousness.

Ahmed, of Adelaide Square, Bedford, was jailed for eight years after admitting attempted grievous bodily harm.

At Luton Crown Court, Judge Nicholas Madge said the woman was fortunate not have been more seriously injured by Ahmed, who also admitted possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard the police found a Nike bag that contained more than £6,000 worth of cocaine and heroin that was linked to Ahmed.

Defending, Andrew Corcut said Ahmed, who had four previous convictions, had been holding the drugs for someone.